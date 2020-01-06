No Lawyer, No Case To Challenge Schwab-TD Ameritrade Deal

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 6:43 PM EST) -- Corporate entities cannot represent themselves in court, a New York federal judge said last week in tossing an independent wealth management firm's lawsuit challenging Charles Schwab's $26 billion bid for TD Ameritrade. U.S. District Judge Gregory H. Woods tossed the lawsuit from BlackCrown Inc. and its founder, Franklin Tsung, just days after the merger challenge was entered, and without any prompting from the merging companies. It's not enough, Judge Woods said, for Tsung to represent himself. "Corporate entities — such as BlackCrown Inc. — must appear before the court through counsel," Judge Woods said in the single-page ruling Thursday. "In other...

