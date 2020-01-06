Pa. Residents Ask To Revive Suit Over CSX Train Wreck

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 5:59 PM EST) -- A proposed class of Pennsylvania residents displaced when a fiery CSX train wreck temporarily emptied their town asked a federal judge to undo an earlier dismissal of their case, arguing that a 2018 state Supreme Court decision meant the residents could seek to recover purely economic damages. Attorneys for residents of Hyndman, in Bedford County, wrote Monday that the state justices’ ruling in Dittman v. University of Pittsburgh Medical Center meant that CSX Transportation could still be sued for the residents’ economic losses stemming from being barred from their homes for days or weeks during the 2017 train wreck, fire and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS