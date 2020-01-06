Simpson Thacher-Led Mortgage Lender Launches $109M IPO

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 4:00 PM EST) -- Mortgage lender Velocity Financial LLC on Monday set a price range for a potential $109 million initial public offering, advised by Simpson Thacher Bartlett LLP and underwriters counsel Clifford Chance LLP, joining early January's growing pipeline of IPOs. Westlake Village, California-based Velocity told regulators it is offering 7.25 million shares priced between $14 and $16, raising $108.8 million at midpoint. The IPO is set to price on Jan. 16, according to a New York Stock Exchange calendar. Velocity is the latest company to join the near-term IPO pipeline in 2020. Chinese biotechnology firm I-Mab set a price range on Friday for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS