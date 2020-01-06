FTC Details 'New And Improved' Data Security Orders

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 5:02 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission's consumer protection chief on Monday outlined changes to data security orders that the agency hopes will place it on stronger footing in the courts and boost C-suite accountability for information security. FTC Bureau of Consumer Protection Director Andrew Smith said in a blog post that the agency's latest orders compelling companies to implement data security programs are more specific than their predecessors and compel corporate governing bodies to assume a more direct role in safeguarding consumer data. "When Chairman Simons and I arrived at the FTC, one of our first priorities was to strengthen the FTC's orders...

