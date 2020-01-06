Stericycle Escapes Funeral Homes' Suit Over Price Increases

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 4:43 PM EST) -- A funeral services provider hasn't shown it has the right to fight price increases by medical waste removal company Stericycle on behalf of its 170 subsidiary businesses, an Illinois federal judge has ruled. Service Corporation International, which acquired three parent companies and their funeral home businesses between 2010 and 2016, contends it was assigned their claims and so has a right to sue Stericycle on their behalf. But SCI must do more than say it was assigned the claims to establish its own right to sue, U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Kendall said in a Saturday opinion, giving the company 21 days...

