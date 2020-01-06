EU Trade Chief Set For US Visit As Tensions Mount

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 2:48 PM EST) -- New European Union Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan will visit the U.S. next week, Brussels confirmed Monday, as the two governments grapple with several points of friction in their trade relationship, including disputes over aircraft subsidies and France's digital services tax. The U.S. and EU spent 2019 in a series of deepening trade rifts that has put a strain on their bilateral ties. Most recently, the U.S. proposed tariffs stretching up to 100% on French cheese, champagne, cosmetics and handbags in response to the digital tax, which the Trump administration views as discriminatory against U.S. tech giants. European Commission spokesman Daniel Rosario...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS