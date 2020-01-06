Time Lapse Cited In Defense Of 'Argue With A Woman' Slogan

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 8:47 PM EST) -- A Texas law firm told a judge Monday that a Florida firm’s trademark infringement claims over the slogan “Ever Argued With a Woman?” are untimely because they were filed well over four years after it learned of the Texas firm’s use of a nearly identical tagline. Heather Tessmer, founder of the San Antonio-based Tessmer Law Firm PLLC, told a judge in the Western District of Texas that Florida-based Advocate Law Firm PA’s claims were filed after the four-year statute of limitations that Texas applies to claims under the Lanham Act. Tessmer’s filing was a response to a request for summary judgment...

