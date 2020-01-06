Fed. Circ. Backs Google, Reverses PTAB Win For Philips

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 4:33 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit reversed a 2018 Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision upholding a Philips patent for creating special characters on a mobile device keypad, ruling Monday that Google had shown that the patent was invalid as obvious. The appeals court wrote in a 12-page nonprecedential opinion that only one step of Koninklijke Philips Electronics NV's patent — which concerns mobile device keypads that provide both primary and secondary characters such as accents and currency symbols — differed from the prior art Google LLC identified. "We conclude, on the record of this case, that the Philips invention would have been obvious in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS