Ex-PE Boss Asks 2nd Circ. To Nix Insider Trading Rap

Law360, New York (January 6, 2020, 6:15 PM EST) -- An attorney for the co-founder and partner of China-backed private equity firm Canyon Bridge Capital Partners on Monday urged the Second Circuit to vacate his insider trading conviction, accusing the government of conjuring up a fiduciary-like relationship where there was none. Benjamin Chow last year was sentenced to three months in prison after he was convicted at trial of insider trading-related charges in connection with an attempted $1.3 billion acquisition of Lattice Semiconductor Corp. Chow was accused of tipping off his friend and business associate Michael Yin, a partner in a long/short Hong Kong investment firm, with material information about a...

