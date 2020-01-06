Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

9th Circ. Judge Calls Costco's Appeal Over Seating 'Bizarre'

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 5:09 PM EST) -- A Ninth Circuit judge appeared skeptical Monday of Costco's arguments that a worker who dropped class claims over unprovided seating can't proceed with her Private Attorneys General Act claim on behalf of other workers, calling Costco's arguments circular and "very bizarre."

During a hearing in San Francisco, U.S. Circuit Judge Michelle Friedland pointed out that Costco Wholesale Corp. initially sought to remove Liliana Canela's lawsuit to federal court under the Class Action Fairness Act, but now Costco claims Canela can't represent other workers.

"It's just very bizarre, because your argument basically is, 'We can remove this, because it's a class action,...

