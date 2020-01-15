Goodwin Flips Script To Turn Contract Row Into Patent Win

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 8:54 PM EST) -- The way Goodwin Procter LLP sees it, by the time Leviton's breach of contract suit against Pass & Seymour got to trial in December, the suing company had no legs left to stand on. What had started as Leviton Manufacturing Co. accusing rival electrical equipment manufacturer Pass & Seymour Inc. of breaching a licensing agreement for a circuit patent ended with Leviton standing before a New York federal jury, unable to save its patent from invalidation. Goodwin has been representing Pass & Seymour, a subsidiary of France's Legrand, in defending the patents for its ground-fault circuit interrupter products. Most consumers would...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS