Challenge To $249M Border Security Contract Is Rejected

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 6:41 PM EST) -- The U.S. Court of Federal Claims has tossed a security company’s protest over a $248.8 million U.S. Customs and Border Protection contract, backing the agency’s decision to pick the cheaper bidder. Judge Thomas C. Wheeler ruled in a decision made public Friday that CBP reasonably picked ISS Action Inc., which was $100 million cheaper than G4S Secure Solutions (USA) Inc., for the deal for security and transportation services along the U.S.-Mexico border. “G4S appears surprised that the agency ultimately selected ISS, since G4S was the incumbent contractor,” he said. “The court does not share this same surprise.” G4S’ proposal was inferior,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS