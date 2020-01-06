Missouri AG Says Housing Nonprofit Deceived Members

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 4:41 PM EST) -- A nonprofit deceived thousands of Missouri residents by promising to build members homes in exchange for monthly dues but never built a single house, the Missouri attorney general recently told a Jackson County court. Vinelanders Community Land Trust Inc. says on its website its aim is to “stop generational poverty in its tracts,” but the trust and its registered agent, Alice Lee Goodlow, used member funds solely to cover Vinelanders’ operating expenses, Thursday's complaint said. According to the attorney general, Goodlow and the trust marketed memberships as a path to receiving a home, but failed to disclose that no members had...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS