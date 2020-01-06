NASA Moves To Curb Contractors' Use Of Counterfeits

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 7:45 PM EST) -- NASA proposed a rule on Monday that would require contractors to purchase electronic parts directly from manufacturers and specific suppliers to prevent the use of counterfeit electronics in its programs. NASA contractors and subcontractors will have to purchase in-production electronic parts from the original manufacturer, an authorized dealer for that manufacturer, or suppliers specifically identified by NASA, according to the proposal. For parts not currently in production or not in stock, contractors will be able to use a supplier they have identified themselves, but will take on the responsibility of inspecting, testing and validating the authenticity of those parts, NASA said....

