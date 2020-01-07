10th Circ. Tosses Malpractice Suit Against Atty As Untimely

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 8:51 PM EST) -- A woman took too long to sue her former attorney for allegedly taking too long to identify and sue a doctor who purportedly failed to diagnose her as having a cancerous mass on her ovary, the 10th Circuit has determined. Sara Cahn missed a four-year deadline to sue Terry M. Word and his namesake firm for not identifying and suing Dr. John D. Berryman until after a three-year deadline had passed, according to the appellate panel, which affirmed a similar ruling in March by the District of New Mexico, according to Monday's ruling. Given her testimony that she realized around June...

