North American Trade Deal Vote Hinges On Impeachment Trial

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 11:56 AM EST) -- The Senate Finance Committee easily approved the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement on Tuesday, but uncertainty over the Senate’s pending impeachment trial of President Donald Trump left the future of the revamped trade accord up in the air. USMCA has already passed the House with overwhelming support, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has said that the upper chamber will not vote on the deal until after the impeachment trial is through. But McConnell’s haggling with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., over the terms of the trial has muddied the USMCA’s path. Ahead of the Finance Committee’s 25-3 vote to advance the USMCA,...

