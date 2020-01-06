ExxonMobil Settles $30M Suit Alleging Railcar Co. Overbilled

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 8:49 PM EST) -- Two ExxonMobil Corp. units have settled their $30 million lawsuit against a railcar repair and inspection company they accused of overbilling and the case has been dismissed, according to Texas court records. A Harris County District Court judge on Friday dismissed the lawsuit brought by ExxonMobil Global Services Co. and ExxonMobil Chemical Co. against Rescar Cos., and Rescar's counterclaim in which it alleged ExxonMobil failed to pay its invoices. In a joint motion to dismiss the lawsuit filed Dec. 16, the parties said they had “settled all existing disputes” and asked the court to enter a take nothing judgment. Heather McFarlane of McFarlane...

