DOJ Ends Uber Foreign Bribery Probe With No Charges

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 5:48 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has closed its investigation into whether Uber's Asian operations ran afoul of anti-bribery laws without lodging criminal charges, the company said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. Uber Technologies Inc. wrote that the DOJ has “closed its inquiry and will not be pursuing enforcement action” against the ride-hailing giant for potential violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act in connection with the company's operations in Indonesia, Malaysia, China and India. Ahead of its 2019 initial public offering, Uber had disclosed that the fraud section of the DOJ’s Criminal Division had...

