Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Freelance Journalists Lose Bid To Pause Calif. Dynamex Law

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 4:29 PM EST) -- Two groups representing freelance journalists have failed to persuade a California federal judge to freeze portions of the state’s controversial new independent contractor classification law, instead earning a judicial rebuke for waiting until the last minute to ask the court to step in.

U.S. District Judge Philip S. Gutierrez rejected a request Friday by the American Society of Journalists and Authors and the National Press Photographers Association for a temporary restraining order that would have stopped enforcement of part of California’s A.B. 5, which enshrines into law a test the California Supreme Court recently adopted in its landmark Dynamex decision that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®