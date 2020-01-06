Freelance Journalists Lose Bid To Pause Calif. Dynamex Law

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 4:29 PM EST) -- Two groups representing freelance journalists have failed to persuade a California federal judge to freeze portions of the state’s controversial new independent contractor classification law, instead earning a judicial rebuke for waiting until the last minute to ask the court to step in. U.S. District Judge Philip S. Gutierrez rejected a request Friday by the American Society of Journalists and Authors and the National Press Photographers Association for a temporary restraining order that would have stopped enforcement of part of California’s A.B. 5, which enshrines into law a test the California Supreme Court recently adopted in its landmark Dynamex decision that...

