Investors Lost $1.6B In Liberty Property Trust Sale, Suit Says

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 9:52 PM EST) -- Top brass at Liberty Property Trust shorted investors by some $1.6 billion in accepting a $12.6 billion deal to sell the company to Prologis Inc., a shareholder alleged in a suit that was removed to Pennsylvania federal court Monday. Robert Garfield, a Liberty investor pursuing claims on behalf of all fellow shareholders, said that the $12.6 billion acquisition announced at the end of October was based on a share price that was steeply discounted from valuation figures the company commissioned from Goldman Sachs. “LPT shareholders are being deprived of over $1.66 billion worth of potential lost value,” Garfield said in the...

