Pillsbury Snags M&A, REIT Tax Pro From Jones Day

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 3:37 PM EST) -- Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP has buttressed its mergers and acquisitions and real estate investment tax practices by adding a veteran partner from Jones Day with a specialty in reconciling tax issues facing emerging companies. Peter Elias has joined Pillsbury in San Diego following eight years in the city’s Jones Day office, where he focused on structuring tax-advantaged structures for a wide range of business and investment transactions, the firm announced Jan. 2. Elias has developed a niche in shepherding clients through a series of domestic and cross-border investment vehicles and transactions, including real estate investment trusts, mergers and acquisitions and...

