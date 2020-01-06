Suit Claims Coppertone's 'Mineral' Label Deceptive

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 6:29 PM EST) -- The makers of Coppertone sunscreens are facing a proposed class action in California federal court, with buyers alleging that Bayer AG and Beiersdorf Inc. are deceiving customers by advertising the sunscreen as “mineral-based” even though it has large percentages of chemical active ingredients. In a complaint filed in the Northern District of California on Friday, Steven Prescott and Mike Xavier said that while true mineral-based sunscreens consist of around 24% zinc oxide or titanium dioxide as active ingredients with no chemical ingredients, the Coppertone sunscreens at issue have the mineral ingredients as low as 10% with equal or even greater percentage...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS