Sheppard Mullin Nabs Life Sciences Atty From Paul Hastings

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 9:22 PM EST) -- Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP announced recently that it has hired a Paul Hastings LLP partner to join the firm's corporate practice group and its life sciences and FDA industry teams in Del Mar, California. Scott Oross joined Sheppard Mullin at the start of the month and focuses his practice on emerging company and venture capital work in the life sciences field. Oross has guided clients through billion-dollar deals, including public and private offerings of equity and debt securities, mergers and acquisitions, and strategic collaborations, the firm said. Oross is also a regular adviser to boards of directors and management...

