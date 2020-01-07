Workers Say Gift Website's Fingerprint Scans Violate Ill. Law

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 2:44 PM EST) -- An online gift platform owned by Bed Bath & Beyond has been accused in a proposed class action of violating Illinois' landmark biometrics law by requiring warehouse workers to use their fingerprints to track hours and breaks without obtaining written permission or providing required information. PersonalizationMall.com, an online retailer of personalized gifts and merchandise, scanned and stored its employees’ fingerprint data in its database as a part of the workers' time-clocking process, according to a suit removed to Illinois federal court Monday. LaTonia Williams and Dequrvia Williams, former employees in its Burr Ridge, Illinois, warehouse, now say the retailer violated their...

