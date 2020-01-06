Prince's Estate Prevails In Copyright Dispute With YouTuber

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 10:47 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts federal judge on Monday rejected a YouTuber's arguments that videos he recorded and posted of Prince concerts constituted fair use, instead siding with the late singer's estate and ruling that the videos infringed copyrighted musical compositions. Comerica Bank & Trust NA, which is in charge of protecting the assets of musician and pop icon Prince Rogers Nelson, who died in 2016, went after Massachusetts resident Kian Andrew Habib in 2017. The estate took issue with six videos Habib posted to his YouTube channel. Meanwhile, Habib has maintained that videos of concert footage qualify as fair use because they are...

