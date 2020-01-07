California Sues Billionaire Over Beach Access

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 9:23 PM EST) -- The state of California sued Sun Microsystems co-founder Vinod Khosla on Monday over public access to his beachfront property in San Mateo County, opening another chapter in the legal battle that has been waging since the billionaire venture capitalist first attempted to close access around a decade ago. The lawsuit was filed by California Attorney General Xavier Becerra on behalf of the California State Lands Commission and the California Coastal Commission, and argues that because the beach has been used by the public since at least the 1920s, the public has acquired access rights under the legal doctrine of implied dedication....

