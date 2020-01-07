3rd Circ. Urged To Rethink Bear Stearns' Securities Sale

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 4:51 PM EST) -- A Third Circuit panel wrongly affirmed a finding that Bear Stearns acted in "good faith" when it auctioned off — to itself — mortgage-backed securities that served as collateral on a defaulted loan to HomeBanc Mortgage, the Chapter 7 trustee for HomeBanc has asserted in a bid for en banc rehearing. "In short, the panel decision provides a roadmap to repo lenders who hold credit enhancements worth substantially more than any deficiency which they secure — forgo the deficiency claim like Bear did here, keep the credit enhancements for yourself like Bear did here, and keep an $81 million windfall like...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS