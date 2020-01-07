Whistleblower Fights Safeway's Bid To End Drug Price Suit

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 7:56 PM EST) -- Safeway is misinterpreting a U.S. Supreme Court decision in its bid to escape a whistleblower's allegation that the grocery chain overbilled federal and state health care programs for prescription drugs, a pharmacist told an Illinois federal court. Pharmacist Thomas Proctor, who is pursuing a False Claims Act case against Safeway, said there are major holes in Safeway's bid to defeat his allegations. Safeway said in November that it can't be liable for FCA violations under the Supreme Court's 2007 ruling in Safeco Ins. Co. of Am. v. Burr, in which it interpreted "willful" violations of the Fair Credit Reporting Act. The grocery chain said...

