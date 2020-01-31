Meet The Attorneys Taking On Juul In The MDL

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 5:17 PM EST) -- The top attorneys facing off against troubled e-cigarette maker Juul over allegations that it marketed its products to teens and minimized the risks of nicotine addiction include a former marine biologist and an ex-public defender. Suits against Juul were consolidated in California in October, which include both potential class actions and individual personal injury cases over allegations that Juul Labs misleads consumers into thinking its products are less addictive than traditional cigarettes. Juul came under increased scrutiny last year among a reported rise in youth vaping; more than one in four high schoolers reported they used e-cigarettes in 2019, up from...

