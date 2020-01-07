Investors Sue Daimler For $1B Over 'Dieselgate' Claims

Law360, London (January 7, 2020, 12:15 PM GMT) -- A German law firm representing more than 200 institutional investors in Mercedes Benz-maker Daimler AG said its clients are suing the company for €896 million ($1 billion) for allegedly misleading the market about excessive carbon emissions from its diesel cars. Daimler, maker of Mercedes Benz cars, is being sued for €896 million ($1 billion) for allegedly misleading the market about carbon emissions. (AP) TILP Litigation Rechtsanwaltsgesellschaft mbH, which specializes in banking and capital markets law, said Tuesday it filed a suit against Daimler with a regional court in Stuttgart, Germany, on Dec. 30. The lawsuit alleges that the company deliberately concealed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS