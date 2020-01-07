Okla. Energy Cos. Say Feds Can't Amend Wind Farm Suit

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 3:37 PM EST) -- Developers of a wind farm project have told an Oklahoma federal court that the federal government should not be allowed to revise its complaint in a long-running dispute over whether a mineral lease from the Osage Nation and federal approval for the project was required. Osage Wind LLC, Enel Kansas LLC and Enel Green Power North America Inc. said Monday that the federal government lost the right to challenge a 2015 order rejecting allegations that surface construction activities required a mineral lease with the tribe and sign-off from the Bureau of Indian Affairs even though the Tenth Circuit later reversed the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS