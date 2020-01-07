NJ High Court Questions Motive Of Ticket-Fixing Ex-Judge

Law360, Trenton (January 7, 2020, 8:48 PM EST) -- New Jersey's highest court on Tuesday questioned whether a former municipal court judge was changing his tune as to why he engaged in a purported scheme to divert $600,000 in fines from Monmouth County to towns where he presided by converting motor vehicle fines to contempt of court sanctions. During a hearing in Trenton on his potential disbarment, Richard B. Thompson told the New Jersey Supreme Court that he had great relationships with municipal officials and didn’t need to raise any revenue to keep his judgeships, and that he had been seeking to hold defendants accountable for their actions, such as...

