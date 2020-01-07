Bellagio Wins New Trial After Judge Tosses 'Fat Andy' Verdict

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 4:50 PM EST) -- A Nevada federal court on Monday overturned a $500,000 jury award for a former employee of the Bellagio Hotel & Casino and ordered a new trial after finding he gave false testimony about photos of an alleged sign at his workstation calling him "Fat Andy." In petitioning the court for a new trial or judgment as a matter of law, Bellagio presented evidence that the metadata of two photos presented at trial showing a "Fat Andy" sign at Andi Kraja's workstation at the Circo restaurant were actually taken minutes apart, and not months apart as Kraja had testified. Kraja's team did...

