Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Bellagio Wins New Trial After Judge Tosses 'Fat Andy' Verdict

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 4:50 PM EST) -- A Nevada federal court on Monday overturned a $500,000 jury award for a former employee of the Bellagio Hotel & Casino and ordered a new trial after finding he gave false testimony about photos of an alleged sign at his workstation calling him "Fat Andy."

In petitioning the court for a new trial or judgment as a matter of law, Bellagio presented evidence that the metadata of two photos presented at trial showing a "Fat Andy" sign at Andi Kraja's workstation at the Circo restaurant were actually taken minutes apart, and not months apart as Kraja had testified.

Kraja's team did...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®