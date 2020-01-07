Gov't Told It Could Face Contempt In Asylum Parole Case

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 7:40 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge says he may soon be entertaining contempt claims against the government after taking a peek at “staggering” numbers that imply immigration field offices in New Orleans are still flouting his order to consider detained asylum-seekers for parole. U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg warned the government Tuesday that the latest data handed over by immigration officials was “pretty terrible” and may be building a case for contempt. Virtually no one is being paroled out of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's field offices in New Orleans, Judge Boasberg said, despite ordering the government more than three months...

