Lightfoot Franklin Merges With Houston Boutique

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 6:43 PM EST) -- A three-attorney litigation boutique in Houston has joined forces with trial-focused law firm Lightfoot Franklin & White LLC, Lightfoot announced Tuesday. The merger with Levinthal Wilkins PLLC comes about three years after Alabama-based Lightfoot opened its Houston office. Partners Jared I. Levinthal and Robert A. Wilkins will join the more than 60 trial lawyers who practice at Lightfoot, along with associate Kaitlyn M. Faucett. All three will work in Lightfoot's Houston office. Houston natives Levinthal and Wilkins, who have known each other since grade school and would have celebrated 10 years practicing at their firm in May, told Law360 on Tuesday...

