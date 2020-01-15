2nd Circ. Ruling Could Lower Bar For Insider Trading Charges

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 4:22 PM EST) -- The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit’s recent decision in U.S. v. Blaszczak may have made the prosecution of insider trading significantly easier by ruling that the government is not required to prove that an insider received any personal benefit in exchange for sharing material, nonpublic information with a trader when the crime is charged under the wire fraud and securities fraud statutes in Title 18 of the U.S. Code. This ruling establishes an explicit distinction between what the government must prove to convict defendants of insider trading charges brought under Title 18 rather than those charged under the...

