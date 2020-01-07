Sports Marketer Can't Go Around Univ. Of Pittsburgh's Suit

Law360, Pittsburgh (January 7, 2020, 4:58 PM EST) -- A sports marketing firm's summons wasn't enough to supersede the University of Pittsburgh's lawsuit in a dispute over who owes millions to whom over a now-expired contract, according to a Pennsylvania state court judge, who declined to delay or dismiss the university's competing complaint. The University of Pittsburgh and IMG College LLC both said they are disputing sections of an agreement that let IMG arrange broadcasts and market some of the university’s sports teams — with Pitt claiming IMG owed it $3.6 million in unpaid royalties and other payments, and IMG arguing the university owed it $4 million under a “buyout” provision. But senior Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas...

