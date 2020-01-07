Concrete Co.'s Win Crumbles Against 'Impossible Chronology'

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 5:43 PM EST) -- A concrete manufacturer should have noticed the misrecorded date on its service of process and can't keep its default win in a dispute with a concrete reseller over missed shipping payments, a Texas state appeals court ruled on Tuesday. When a process server notified Martell Concrete Delivery that it was being sued for $22,000 in unpaid invoices, the server had mistakenly written that the service was completed on Jan. 26, 2017 — nearly a year before the suit was filed on Jan. 2, 2018. The manufacturer, Texas Concrete Enterprise ReadyMix Inc., should have noticed this "impossible chronology" before pushing for and...

