Holland & Knight Hires DOJ's Former Chicago Criminal Chief

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 4:28 PM EST) -- An attorney who led the U.S. Department of Justice's Criminal Division in Chicago for the last three of his 16 years as a federal prosecutor has gone private and joined Holland & Knight LLP, the firm announced Tuesday. Brian Hayes will lead and anchor Holland & Knight's white collar defense and investigations practice in Chicago after leaving his post as the criminal division chief for the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois on Dec. 31. Hayes told Law360 on Tuesday that while he's proud of all of the cases he prosecuted and contributed to as an assistant U.S. attorney, he...

