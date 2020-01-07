Chinese Co. Served By Mail Owes $414M, Calif. Justices Told

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 7:50 PM EST) -- An American investment company urged the California Supreme Court on Tuesday to find that it properly served a Chinese font company by mail and therefore the company is on the hook for a $414 million arbitral award, arguing that the company agreed to waive Chinese service rules when the parties entered a contract. During a hearing in San Francisco, Rockefeller Technology Investments (Asia) VII’s attorney, Gary Ho of Blum Collins LLP, argued that Chinese law doesn’t prohibit private parties from voluntarily entering their own contracts and making their own rules regarding service, which is what occurred in this case. “The parties...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS