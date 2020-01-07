Gide Loyrette Guides Savills On $93M Logistics Buy

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 3:32 PM EST) -- Gide Loyrette Nouel AARPI represented Savills Investment Management LLP in connection with its €83.8 million ($92.9 million) purchase, announced Tuesday, of a distribution center in the metro Paris area from global investment firm Barings LLC. The property is in the Paris suburb of Reau and has 67,000 square meters (721,182 square feet) of space. Savills Investment Management on Tuesday said it is purchasing the property on behalf of the firm's European Logistics Fund 3. "We are delighted that we could secure as a first investment for our new logistics fund this Grade A distribution center in one of the largest metropolitan...

