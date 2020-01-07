Texas Firm Defeats $4.7M Contingency Fee Suit

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 5:29 PM EST) -- A Texas judge on Tuesday tossed Fee Smith Sharp & Vitullo LLP’s claim that another Texas law firm interfered with and delayed its payout from a $7 million 2017 verdict against JPMorgan Chase & Co. Senior Judge Michael J. O’Neill dismissed Fee Smith's claims that Block Garden & McNeill LLP's pursuit of contingency fees after the verdict interfered with its client relationships and delayed its $4.7 million payout from the verdict for more than a year. During oral argument in Dallas County District Court on Tuesday morning, Block Garden, represented by Eric Pinker of Lynn Pinker Cox & Hurst LLP, said...

