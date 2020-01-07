Feds Urge 2nd Circ. To Stay Public Charge Rule Injunction

Law360, New York (January 7, 2020, 7:00 PM EST) -- The Trump administration on Tuesday pressed the Second Circuit to stay an order stopping the federal government from enforcing a rule that would threaten the immigration status of certain non-citizens who use public assistance programs, arguing there's no need for a nationwide injunction. The appeal was brought in response to a scathing October ruling by U.S. District Judge George B. Daniels, which blocked the rule from going into effect while the litigation plays out. The cases were brought by the states of New York, Connecticut and Vermont, as well as New York City and immigrant advocacy organizations. The so-called "public charge"...

