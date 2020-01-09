Eckert Seamans Hires Pa. Gov't Atty For Hospitality Group

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 5:59 PM EST) -- Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott LLC has hired a Pennsylvania state government lawyer focused on gaming, hospitality and regulated substances at the firm's Harrisburg office. David "Neil" Hittinger Jr. joins Eckert Seamans' hospitality and gaming group. He previously served as assistant counsel in the Governor's Office of General Counsel at the Pennsylvania Department of Health, according to a statement put out by the firm on Tuesday, and before that he spent 11 years in the Office of Chief Counsel at the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board. Mark S. Stewart, who co-chairs Eckert Seamans' hospitality and gaming group and was involved in Hittinger's...

