FCC Dem Calls Out Facebook, Amazon For Bias In Algorithms

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 7:06 PM EST) -- Federal Communications Commission member Geoffrey Starks has warned that algorithms behind search results and ad placements can exacerbate inequality, highlighting revelations that Amazon's job applicant search favored male candidates and Facebook's targeting tools kept certain users from seeing ads for jobs and housing. The Democratic commissioner called out the two tech titans in a speech on Monday at a Consumer Technology Association event in Las Vegas, using those examples to back up his admonition that combining artificial intelligence with mined data does more than guide users to songs, movies or romantic partners. "While uses of this data can be delightful, or...

