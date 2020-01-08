PTAB Says RPX's Google Ties Don't Sink Win On Web Patent

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 6:26 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has ruled that patent advisory group RPX Corp. proved the invalidity of a mobile website patent, rejecting the patent holder's argument that RPX member Google was an interested party and that the connection should have doomed the challenge. The PTAB found Tuesday that all the challenged claims of a Publishing Technologies LLC patent are invalid as anticipated or obvious. While Google is an RPX member and was previously sued over the patent, the board said that doesn’t mean RPX’s inter partes petition was filed too late. RPX aims to reduce "frivolous and wasteful" patent litigation...

