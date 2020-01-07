Calif. Says DOJ's Aim Is Off In Cap-And-Trade Lawsuit

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 6:40 PM EST) -- California has asked a federal judge to dismiss state agency leaders and an international nonprofit from the Trump administration's lawsuit seeking to dismantle a cap-and-trade deal between the Golden State and the Canadian province of Québec. The California Air Resources Board manages the cap-and-trade program with Québec, but the U.S. Department of Justice has named as defendants Western Climate Initiative Inc., a nonprofit that provides administrative and technical support to the greenhouse gas emissions trading programs on both sides of the border, and its California-based board members. "WCI Inc. and its board members do not control whether California and Québec's cap-and-trade...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS