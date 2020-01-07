Cannabis App Blames Unwanted Texts On Innocent Mix-Up

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 5:18 PM EST) -- Marijuana delivery app Eaze urged a California federal court to toss a proposed class action claiming it violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by sending unsolicited texts, arguing the "threadbare" allegations are based on inadvertently sent verification messages. Eaze Technologies Inc. also sought to force a second plaintiff in the action into arbitration in a concurrent motion Monday, arguing he was a user of the app who had agreed to privately mediate disputes with the company when he accepted Eaze's terms of service. The motions come after two proposed deals were each rejected last year by U.S. District Judge James Donato,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS