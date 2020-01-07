In Reversal, DOJ Seeks Up To 6 Months In Prison For Flynn

Law360, Washington (January 7, 2020, 3:04 PM EST) -- Federal prosecutors urged a D.C. federal judge Tuesday to sentence President Donald Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn to up to six months in prison for lying to FBI agents in the Russia probe, an abrupt departure from their initial request for leniency. The recommendation in a 33-page sentencing memo comes as Flynn, who pled guilty two years ago to lying to investigators in 2017 about his conversations with then-Russian ambassador to the U.S. Sergey Kislyak and said he served as a go-between for "senior" and "very senior" Trump transition officials, is set to be sentenced on Jan. 28 before U.S....

