FCC Spells Out How Tribes Can Apply For 2.5 GHz Licenses

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 5:00 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission has spelled out how tribes can lay claim to unused airwaves tracts ahead of a large commercial auction of unassigned 2.5 gigahertz licenses. According to a public notice Monday, tribes may submit applications to serve specific geographic locations with broadband, and the agency will review the packet to make sure the entities are locally based, are located in truly rural areas and are capable of putting the spectrum to use. As tribes prepare to submit their applications beginning next month, leaders should "conduct due diligence to determine whether they will be able to provide service in the areas...

